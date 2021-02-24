WUNC Events
-
Pauli Murray made impressive use of her time on Earth. Murray is known as a scholar, an activist, a poet, a priest and an inspiration to countless people…
-
Calling all nerds!Test your knowledge and compete against friends, neighbors and members of the WUNC community Wednesday, February 24th at 7pm.Co-hosted…
-
President-elect Joe Biden's administration is poised to effect significant change to U.S. military culture.The incoming commander-in-chief has announced…
-
It's been a summer unlike any other for students in North Carolina.And just as students have had to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, so…
-
Join WUNC on July 27 at 7:00 PM to learn about StoryCorps’ new project, the Military Voices Initiative. We'll learn about the StoryCorps process, hear…
-
StoryCorps is planning its first ever virtual visit to WUNC this summer. The Military Voices Initiative will "virtually visit" the station to facilitate…
-
The end of slavery didn’t bring about equality for the Black Americans who built our nation. That struggle continues and takes new shape with each…
-
*EVENT AT CAPACITY*We have reached capacity for this first edition of Pints & Politics and are no longer accepting new reservations. The event location…
-
As we bid summer adieu, join Science Friday at the North Carolina Museum of Art for an event that celebrates the diverse, natural landscapes and impactful…
-
On Thursday September 12 WUNC Music presents HC McEntire, Alice Gerrard, John Howie Jr, and Tatiana Hargreaves previewing Ken Burns’ new documentary…