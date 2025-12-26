Bringing The World Home To You

Elon University launching mental health counseling program to address statewide need

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published December 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Elon University building
Courtesy Elon University
The new program will be offered at Elon’s main campus and Charlotte National Campus.

Elon University is launching a Master of Science in Licensed Mental Health Counseling next fall to address a shortage of professionals in the region.

According to a 2025 report from the North Carolina Institute of Medicine, 97 of the state’s 100 counties are designated professional mental health shortage areas.

That statistic is what drove Elon University officials to develop the new graduate program. Judy Folmar, who’s taught undergraduate counseling courses at the school for more than 20 years, is the interim program director.

“North Carolina has a huge need for counselors, especially around addiction and substance use," she says. "It's been at the epicenter of opioid use for years."

Because of that, Folmar says the program offers four courses specifically about substance use treatment, enabling students to become licensed clinical addiction specialists when they graduate.

The program is a hybrid of in-person and online classes, as well as clinical placements. Applications for the first cohort are open through April 15.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
