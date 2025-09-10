Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Is North Carolina’s civics education working? Plus, WUNC’s ‘Education 101’ series and navigating K-12 school options.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published September 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Voters prepare to vote at the Parkwood Volunteer Fire Department in Durham, North Carolina on Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022.
Cornell Watson
/
for WUNC
File photo. Voters on Election Day, November 2022.

0:01:00

WUNC’s ‘Education 101’ series and navigating K-12 school options

As the school year gets underway, some parents may already be thinking about next year. With the Triangle region’s array of traditional public schools, magnet programs, and charters, as well as a large number of private schools, the local educational landscape can be confusing.

WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer talks to Due South about an upcoming event “Navigate Your K-12 Options,” part of WUNC’s Education 101 series explaining how education works in North Carolina.

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

Is North Carolina’s civics education working?

The school year is just getting into full swing for most North Carolina students. North Carolina's public high school students must meet a civics requirement to graduate, but is NC’s civics education actually making engaged citizens who understand how government works and how to participate in our democracy?

Reporter Sarah Michels recently wrote a three-part investigative series for Carolina Public Press on civics education in North Carolina called “Civics Unlearned.” She joins co-host Jeff Tiberii, along with a panel of guests, to talk about civic engagement and education.

Sarah Michels, staff writer for Carolina Public Press specializing in coverage of North Carolina politics and elections

Sunshine Hillygus, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy, Duke University

Brandon Rivers, Executive Director, Charlotte Democracy Center

Jeffrey Fuss, social studies teacher, Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
