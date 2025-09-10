Is North Carolina’s civics education working? Plus, WUNC’s ‘Education 101’ series and navigating K-12 school options.

0:01:00

WUNC’s ‘Education 101’ series and navigating K-12 school options

As the school year gets underway, some parents may already be thinking about next year. With the Triangle region’s array of traditional public schools, magnet programs, and charters, as well as a large number of private schools, the local educational landscape can be confusing.

WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer talks to Due South about an upcoming event “Navigate Your K-12 Options,” part of WUNC’s Education 101 series explaining how education works in North Carolina.

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

Is North Carolina’s civics education working?

The school year is just getting into full swing for most North Carolina students. North Carolina's public high school students must meet a civics requirement to graduate, but is NC’s civics education actually making engaged citizens who understand how government works and how to participate in our democracy?

Reporter Sarah Michels recently wrote a three-part investigative series for Carolina Public Press on civics education in North Carolina called “Civics Unlearned.” She joins co-host Jeff Tiberii, along with a panel of guests, to talk about civic engagement and education.

Sarah Michels, staff writer for Carolina Public Press specializing in coverage of North Carolina politics and elections

Sunshine Hillygus, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy, Duke University

Brandon Rivers, Executive Director, Charlotte Democracy Center

Jeffrey Fuss, social studies teacher, Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh