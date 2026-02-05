Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Southern snowboarders are changing the sport

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJosh SullivanJerad Walker
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:30 AM EST
Professional snowboarder Zeb Powell soars above the slopes in Beech Mountain, North Carolina.
Luke Berger
Professional snowboarder Zeb Powell soars above the slopes in Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

Other places might have bigger mountains and better powder, but the icy slopes of western North Carolina are currently home to one of the most vibrant snowboarding scenes in the country. And it's produced perhaps the single most creative rider in the world. But is it all just a fluke?

Featuring:

Cover image: Luke Berger

Anisa Khalifa
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Josh Sullivan
Jerad Walker
