Southern snowboarders are changing the sport
Other places might have bigger mountains and better powder, but the icy slopes of western North Carolina are currently home to one of the most vibrant snowboarding scenes in the country. And it's produced perhaps the single most creative rider in the world. But is it all just a fluke?
Featuring:
- Josh Sullivan, social media producer for WUNC News
- Michelle Bruton, action sports and Olympics writer for forbes.com
Cover image: Luke Berger