The uncertain future of disaster relief
Ways To Subscribe
The Trump administration is exploring major changes to the way that disaster response works in America, including ceding more responsibility to states. But is that really a good idea? North Carolina's complicated record of responding to hurricanes might provide some answers and offer a glimpse into the uncertain future of disaster relief.
Featuring:
- Rebecca Hersher, reporter on NPR's Climate Desk
- Ren Larson, reporter at The Assembly and a ProPublica Local Reporting Network fellow
Links: