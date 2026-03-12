The Trump administration is exploring major changes to the way that disaster response works in America, including ceding more responsibility to states. But is that really a good idea? North Carolina's complicated record of responding to hurricanes might provide some answers and offer a glimpse into the uncertain future of disaster relief.

Featuring:



Rebecca Hersher, reporter on NPR's Climate Desk

Ren Larson, reporter at The Assembly and a ProPublica Local Reporting Network fellow

Links:

