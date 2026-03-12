© 2026 WUNC News
The Broadside

The uncertain future of disaster relief

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
This colored infrared composite image of Hurricane Helene was captured on September 27, 2024, at 01:46 UTC (9:46 PM Eastern Daylight Time on September 26), utilizing the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) aboard NOAA's GOES-16 satellite.
NOAA
The Trump administration is exploring major changes to the way that disaster response works in America, including ceding more responsibility to states. But is that really a good idea? North Carolina's complicated record of responding to hurricanes might provide some answers and offer a glimpse into the uncertain future of disaster relief.

Featuring:

  • Rebecca Hersher, reporter on NPR's Climate Desk
  • Ren Larson, reporter at The Assembly and a ProPublica Local Reporting Network fellow

Links:

Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
