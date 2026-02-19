The forgotten heroes of Pea Island

When disaster strikes in the water, we turn to the US Coast Guard. Today, it’s renowned for its fast-moving cutters, skilled helicopter pilots and daring rescue divers. But a hundred and fifty years ago, the Coast Guard's predecessor, the US Life-Saving Service, was in total disarray and in desperate need of reform. In North Carolina's treacherous Outer Banks, an extraordinary group of Black men answered the call and saved hundreds of lives against all odds.

Featuring:



Brad Campbell, writer for Our State Magazine

Joan Collins, Director of Outreach and Education for the Pea Island Preservation Society

Links:



Check out Brad's article about the Pea Island surfmen here.

