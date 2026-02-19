Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The forgotten heroes of Pea Island

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:30 AM EST
The US Coast Guard's Herbert M. Collins served at the Pea Island Life-Saving Station in North Carolina's Outer Banks during World War II.
Photo provided by Joan Collins of the Pea Island Preservation Society
When disaster strikes in the water, we turn to the US Coast Guard. Today, it’s renowned for its fast-moving cutters, skilled helicopter pilots and daring rescue divers. But a hundred and fifty years ago, the Coast Guard's predecessor, the US Life-Saving Service, was in total disarray and in desperate need of reform. In North Carolina's treacherous Outer Banks, an extraordinary group of Black men answered the call and saved hundreds of lives against all odds.

Featuring:

Links:

  • Check out Brad's article about the Pea Island surfmen here.
Richard Etheridge and all-Black crew who served at the Pea Island Life-Saving Station in the late 1800s.
Provided by Joan Collins of the Pea Island Preservation Society
The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
