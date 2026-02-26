Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The academic freedom fight has entered the classroom

Published February 26, 2026 at 5:30 AM EST
The Old Well at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Liz Schlemmer
/
WUNC
The Old Well at UNC-Chapel Hill.

From public syllabi to surveillance, universities across the country are embracing unprecedented policies that professors say are undermining their academic freedom. And North Carolina is front and center.

Featuring:

  • Brianna Atkinson, higher education reporter for WUNC News
  • Keith Whittington, director of Center for Academic Freedom and Free Speech at Yale Law School and author of “You Can’t Teach That!: The Battle Over University Classrooms”

Links:

  • You can find more of Brianna Atkinson’s reporting here.

Cover Image: Liz Schlemmer

The Broadside
