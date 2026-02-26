The academic freedom fight has entered the classroom
From public syllabi to surveillance, universities across the country are embracing unprecedented policies that professors say are undermining their academic freedom. And North Carolina is front and center.
Featuring:
- Brianna Atkinson, higher education reporter for WUNC News
- Keith Whittington, director of Center for Academic Freedom and Free Speech at Yale Law School and author of “You Can’t Teach That!: The Battle Over University Classrooms”
Links:
