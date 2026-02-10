Fewer than 20,000 voters participate in a typical state Senate primary, but GOP primary voters in two counties will have a major impact on the power dynamics in the state legislature.
- In a Wake County NC House race, a GOP lawmaker faces an opponent who's new to the party
- In western NC state House primary, past and present representatives face off
- Rematch in NC House Democratic primary could impact Gov. Stein's vetoes
- NC House Freedom Caucus leader faces a primary challenge backed by a GOP lawmaker
- 20 NC legislators are running unopposed, and they're all Democrats
- Durham County commissioner to challenge Democratic Congresswoman Valerie Foushee
- President Donald Trump endorses Sen. Phil Berger in NC's highest-profile legislative primary
- More Republican NC legislators facing primary challenges as candidate filing opens
- Outside groups spending big on NC Sen. Phil Berger's primary race
- NC News Roundup: Primary early voting check-ins; reaction to SCOTUS striking down Trump tariffs; Team USA updates
- More than 70,000 NC voters need to 'fix' their voter registration. Are you on the list?
- State legislature's "power grab" pulls elections authority away from NC governor. Plus, columnist Tressie McMillan Cottom.
- Two longtime North Carolina political rivals (and friends) are 'Talking About Politics.' Plus, PlayMakers' 'Primary Trust.'
- February 28: Early voting ends
- March 3: Primary Election Day
Voters this fall will federal, state, and local elections. Early voting for the primary is already underway. Here are some important dates:
- Find your early voting location
- How to register
- Find your sample ballot
Important links:
- Longtime sheriff Sam Page seeks to unseat Senate Republican leader Phil Berger in Rockingham County
- Preview of the Republican primary for Senate (publishing February 25)
- Nida Allam challenges incumbent Valerie Foushee in the Democratic primary for Congress (publishing Feb. 26)
- Crowded Republican primary for northeast Congressional District 1 (publishing February 27)
