North Carolina Elections Coverage from WUNC News

A guide to 2026 primary elections in and around the Triangle

Phil Berger and Sam Page are facing off in the Republican primary race for N.C. Senate
Politics
Longtime sheriff seeks to unseat powerful NC Senate Republican leader
Colin Campbell
Fewer than 20,000 voters participate in a typical state Senate primary, but GOP primary voters in two counties will have a major impact on the power dynamics in the state legislature.
Midterm Elections 2026

    Voters this fall will federal, state, and local elections. Early voting for the primary is already underway. Here are some important dates:

  • February 28: Early voting ends
  • March 3: Primary Election Day