Tony Hawk and the skateboard rabbit hole

This New Year's Day we're revisiting one of our all-time favorite episodes of The Broadside. We'll be back with a new original show next week.

On a rainy day in 1979, a photograph was taken of a young girl skateboarding down a street in Fayetteville, North Carolina. 45 years later, that photo went viral with a little help from the most famous skater who ever lived: Tony Hawk. This week, we find out who the mystery girl in the picture was and why the snapshot was so ahead of its time.

This episode originally published on December 12, 2024.

Featuring:

Jeremy Markovich, writer of the North Carolina Rabbit Hole

Tony Hawk, skateboarder

Shaunda Shane, skateboarder

