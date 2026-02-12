Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Was the first rapper from North Carolina?

By Charlie Shelton-Ormond,
Anisa KhalifaJerad Walker
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:30 AM EST
Chess Records
The album cover art for Pigmeat Markham's 1968 single "Here Comes the Judge”

As the story goes, hip-hop was born a little over 50 years ago at a house party in the Bronx. But that version of history doesn't account for an entertainer from Durham, North Carolina with the incredible name Pigmeat Markham. In 1968, Markham released a hit song called “Here Comes the Judge.” The tune fused comedy, funk, and what can only be described as an early form of rapping—years before hip-hop officially burst onto the scene. So was this largely forgotten figure actually the first rapper?

Featuring:

  • Mark Anthony Neal, James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of African & African American Studies at Duke University 

Check out a playlist of the songs mentioned in this episode here:

Cover image: The album cover art for Pigmeat Markham's 1968 single "Here Comes the Judge”

The Broadside
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
