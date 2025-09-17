Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Bonus episode: Who gets to play country music in America?

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Last week, we dropped an episode that was a collaboration with Nashville Public Radio (WPLN) and music journalist Jewly Hight. You should really check it out. It’s all about a Black fiddle and banjo music revival, with deep roots in North Carolina, that’s sweeping the US. While that movement is largely occurring in folk music spaces, it also includes a handful of Black country music artists. In this special bonus episode of The Broadside, we extend the story by asking how country music became so white. And we find out who’s trying to change that.

Featuring:

  • Jewly Hight, senior music writer at Nashville Public Radio - WPLN
  • Rissi Palmer, musician
  • Amanda Marie Martinez, assistant professor of American Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
