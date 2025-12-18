Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

100th Episode Special: There are no small stories

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published December 18, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST
On our 100th episode there are no small stories… just short ones. In the past two years, we've crisscrossed the state of North Carolina. From Manteo to Murphy and many points in between. And we’ve done our best to connect you – wherever you live – to the people and places that make our region so fascinating. Along the way, we’ve collected a few stories that, for whatever reason, didn’t fit into a full-length episode. But we thought our 100th episode special was the perfect excuse to break out some of these shorties but goodies.

This week, we explore the effort to raise up a beloved hip-hop anthem, learn that much of our fate was randomly drawn on a map and dig into a tale about one of the most infamous crime scenes in American history.

Featuring:

  • Adrienne Berney, outreach coordinator for the State Archives of North Carolina
  • Katie Hatton, editor of the North Carolina Colonial Records Project
  • Allison Hussey, writer
The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
