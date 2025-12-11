Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

How mini golf spread from one man’s lawn to the world

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST
It’s easy to overlook the importance of mini golf. But this tiny game has played a pivotal role in breaking down class barriers to golf. And the story of how a bite sized version of golf made it from one man’s lawn in North Carolina to the rest of the world is utterly fascinating.

Featuring:

  • Audrey Moriarty, Executive Director at Executive Director at Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives
  • Carolyn Cole, owner of Thistle Dhu
  • Katie Boyce, sports historian
The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
