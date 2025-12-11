How mini golf spread from one man’s lawn to the world
It’s easy to overlook the importance of mini golf. But this tiny game has played a pivotal role in breaking down class barriers to golf. And the story of how a bite sized version of golf made it from one man’s lawn in North Carolina to the rest of the world is utterly fascinating.
Featuring:
- Audrey Moriarty, Executive Director at Executive Director at Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives
- Carolyn Cole, owner of Thistle Dhu
- Katie Boyce, sports historian