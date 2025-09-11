Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Who gets to play the banjo in America?

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
This past spring, Durham, North Carolina hosted a sprawling roots music festival called Biscuits and Banjos. For the thousands of attendees, it had some similarities to a lot of folk music events around the country. But one major thing set it apart. Nearly every featured performer was Black.

The event is just one part of a Black folk music revival sweeping the country that's rescuing lost traditions and challenging stereotypes that for generations have influenced things like who gets to play the banjo in America.

This episode is part of a collaboration between WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio and WPLN-Nashville Public Radio.

Featuring:

  • Jewly Hight, senior music writer at Nashville Public Radio - WPLN
  • Rhiannon Giddens, musician and member of Carolina Chocolate Drops
  • Dom Flemons, musician and member of Carolina Chocolate Drops
  • Brandi Waller-Pace, musician and scholar
  • Kaia Kater, musician and member of New Dangerfield

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
