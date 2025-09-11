This past spring, Durham, North Carolina hosted a sprawling roots music festival called Biscuits and Banjos. For the thousands of attendees, it had some similarities to a lot of folk music events around the country. But one major thing set it apart. Nearly every featured performer was Black.

The event is just one part of a Black folk music revival sweeping the country that's rescuing lost traditions and challenging stereotypes that for generations have influenced things like who gets to play the banjo in America.

This episode is part of a collaboration between WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio and WPLN-Nashville Public Radio.

Featuring:

Jewly Hight, senior music writer at Nashville Public Radio - WPLN

Rhiannon Giddens, musician and member of Carolina Chocolate Drops

Dom Flemons, musician and member of Carolina Chocolate Drops

Brandi Waller-Pace, musician and scholar

Kaia Kater, musician and member of New Dangerfield

