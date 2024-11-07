A Day in the Life: The artist
Ways To Subscribe
This week we're launching a new kind of episode where we spend an ordinary day in the life of someone doing something extraordinary. Join us as we tag along with renowned North Carolina-based muralist Dare Coulter while she works to bring a very big and very public artistic vision to life.
Featuring:
- Dare Coulter, professional artist and muralist
Links:
- View Anisa and Charlie’s horse drawings here.
- You can find a transcript of this episode here.
- Check out more of Dare's artwork on her Instagram and Facebook.