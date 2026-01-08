The hype behind the world’s largest gas station
Ways To Subscribe
Buc-ee’s, the mega-sized gas station known for its pristine bathrooms, numerous snack options and cartoon beaver mascot, is expanding across the South. And it’s bringing with it a legion of cultish fans. But what’s with all the hype? And does the world really need a gas station the size of a Walmart with 20 different flavors of beef jerky?
Featuring:
- Emily Cataneo, freelance journalist and contributor for The Assembly
- Dale Edwards, managing editor for The News of Orange County
Links:
- Check out Emily's reporting on Buc-ee's for The Assembly here.