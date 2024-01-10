Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

MLK oratorical competition; Life after Miss North Carolina controversy; Masters track star trains for Olympic trials

Published January 10, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Part One: Students in Rocky Mount competed in the 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition and two winners talked to co-host Leoneda Inge about what Dr. King's words mean to them.

Part Two: Rebekah Revels won the Miss North Carolina pageant in 2002 and the chance to be Miss America. But she was forced to give up her crown after an ex-boyfriend told pageant officials he had compromising photos of Revels. More than two decades later, when her kids do an online search about their mom, the pageant controversy may still show up – and so does the work she's done since that time. Rebekah Revels is now Dr. Rebekah Revels Lowry and she still proudly calls herself Miss North Carolina 2002.

Part Three: A masters track star on the autism spectrum challenges herself on two fronts: training for the 2024 Olympic trials and coaching middle school students. Runner Ericka Charles joins co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii to talk about setbacks and successes along her journey.

