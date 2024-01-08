How age, stress and income impact weight outcomes; Ronald Young Jr. discusses his hit podcast, 'Weight for It'

Part One: New year, new me? Due South co-host Leoneda Inge considered it timely to sit down with Dr. Nia S. Mitchell, a physician, weight specialist and Associate Professor of General Internal Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine to talk about some tips and challenges for managing one's weight.

Part Two: Ronald Young Jr. joins Due South to talk about his deeply personal podcast, Weight for It, in which he reflects on the impact of weight and body image on various areas of his life.