The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

How age, stress and income impact weight outcomes; Ronald Young Jr. discusses his hit podcast, 'Weight for It'

By Leoneda Inge
Published January 8, 2024 at 1:49 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Part One: New year, new me? Due South co-host Leoneda Inge considered it timely to sit down with Dr. Nia S. Mitchell, a physician, weight specialist and Associate Professor of General Internal Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine to talk about some tips and challenges for managing one's weight.

Part Two: Ronald Young Jr. joins Due South to talk about his deeply personal podcast, Weight for It, in which he reflects on the impact of weight and body image on various areas of his life.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
