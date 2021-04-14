Infected: Putting Misinformation About Herpes To Bed
Anita, like many of us, was essentially taught that a herpes diagnosis means the end of a good sex life. Now it's time for a real education about the sexually transmitted infection, which is extremely common and far less terrifying once you open the door to conversation about it. | Support this show with a donation to wunc.org/give.
Meet the guests:
- Sex and culture critic Ella Dawson talks about her experience navigating a herpes diagnosis and how opening up about it publicly has shaped her life and relationships.
- Infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Leone shares the science of herpes and clears up common misconceptions about the virus.
- Anita's good friend shares the range of responses she's gotten while disclosing her diagnosis and how she hopes the conversation around herpes will evolve.