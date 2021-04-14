Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Infected: Putting Misinformation About Herpes To Bed

Published April 14, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Illustration of a phone with a text thread back and forth about a couple planning to have a hard conversation.
Charnel Hunter
Anita, like many of us, was essentially taught that a herpes diagnosis means the end of a good sex life. Now it's time for a real education about the sexually transmitted infection, which is extremely common and far less terrifying once you open the door to conversation about it. | Support this show with a donation to wunc.org/give.

Meet the guests:

  • Sex and culture critic Ella Dawson talks about her experience navigating a herpes diagnosis and how opening up about it publicly has shaped her life and relationships.
  • Infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Leone shares the science of herpes and clears up common misconceptions about the virus.
  • Anita's good friend shares the range of responses she's gotten while disclosing her diagnosis and how she hopes the conversation around herpes will evolve.

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Tags

Season TwoEmbodied PodcastHerpesSTISTDsSexual HealthSex Education
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
