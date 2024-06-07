Your guide to Pride Month events in the Triangle, Triad
Here are a few Pride Month events that will be held throughout June in the Triangle and Triad areas:
Morrisville — Friday, June 7
Morrisville’s Music in the Park Series Celebrates Pride: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- The town of Morrisville’s Music in the Park series will host a Pride celebration on Friday at the Healthy Food Hub at 280 Town Hall Dr. It will include a live band and drag bingo.
Apex — Saturday, June 8
Pride Festival: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- A Pride Festival will be held on Saturday in Apex on at the Town Hall Campus on 73 Hunter St. The festival will feature live music, a kids zone with inflatables and games as well as food trucks and other local vendors.
Carrboro — Friday, June 28
Carrboro Pride Dance Party: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Later this month on June 22, the town of Carrboro is hosting a dance party celebrating people in the LGBTQ community. The event will be held at the Town Commons on West Main Street.
Raleigh — Sunday, June 9
Pride Flow: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Current Wellness Center in Raleigh will offer a free yoga class for queer and transgender people. It’s free, but registration is required.
Raleigh — Sunday, June 22
Out! Raleigh Pride Festival: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- And later this month, the “Out! Raleigh Pride Festival" will be held downtown on Fayetteville Street. The event will include entertainment, local vendors and food. According to its website, this would be the event’s 12th year.
Greensboro — Saturday, June 15
Pride Market and Blueberry Pancake Fundraiser: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- A Blueberry Pancake Fundraiser and Pride farmers market will be held in Greensboro at 501 Yanceyville St. It’s hosted by the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.