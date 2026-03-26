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The Broadside

A Nation Unraveled: Clothing in the Civil War

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
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Fascinating new research is shedding light on how clothing culture during the American Civil war helped radically transform the nation during its darkest hour. Through the clothes they made, wore, mended, lost, and stole, Americans expressed their allegiances, showed their love, confronted their social and economic challenges, subverted expectations, and, ultimately, preserved their history.

Featuring:

The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jerad Walker
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