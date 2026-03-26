A Nation Unraveled: Clothing in the Civil War
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Fascinating new research is shedding light on how clothing culture during the American Civil war helped radically transform the nation during its darkest hour. Through the clothes they made, wore, mended, lost, and stole, Americans expressed their allegiances, showed their love, confronted their social and economic challenges, subverted expectations, and, ultimately, preserved their history.
Featuring:
- Sarah Weicksel, author of A Nation Unraveled: Clothing, Culture, and Violence in the American Civil War Era