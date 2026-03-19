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The Broadside

The Secret Game

By Charlie Shelton-Ormond,
Jerad Walker
Published March 19, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
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North Carolina College Eagles basketball team, 1943-1944
Alex Rivera
North Carolina College Eagles basketball team, 1943-1944

In March of 1944, two basketball teams in North Carolina played perhaps the most important game that nobody has ever heard of. It was the first unofficial interracial college basketball game in the Jim Crow South. And it remained a secret for half a century.

Featuring:

  • Scott Ellsworth, author of “The Secret Game: A Wartime Story of Courage, Change, and Basketball’s Lost Triumph”

Links:

  • You can check out Scott’s original 1996 article for The New York Times here.
The Broadside
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jerad Walker
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