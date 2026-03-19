The Secret Game
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In March of 1944, two basketball teams in North Carolina played perhaps the most important game that nobody has ever heard of. It was the first unofficial interracial college basketball game in the Jim Crow South. And it remained a secret for half a century.
Featuring:
- Scott Ellsworth, author of “The Secret Game: A Wartime Story of Courage, Change, and Basketball’s Lost Triumph”
Links:
- You can check out Scott’s original 1996 article for The New York Times here.