The Battle of Hayes Pond
On a cold night in January 1958, hundreds of Native American men and women from the Lumbee Tribe showed up to a field in southeast North Carolina with one mission: to boot the KKK out of their community. The skirmish that followed would become an integral part of modern Lumbee identity and lore.
- Jack Lowery, criminal defense lawyer and member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina
- Malinda Maynor Lowery, history professor at Emory University and member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina
