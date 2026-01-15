Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The Battle of Hayes Pond

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published January 15, 2026 at 5:30 AM EST
On a cold night in January 1958, hundreds of Native American men and women from the Lumbee Tribe showed up to a field in southeast North Carolina with one mission: to boot the KKK out of their community. The skirmish that followed would become an integral part of modern Lumbee identity and lore.

Featuring:

  • Jack Lowery, criminal defense lawyer and member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina
  • Malinda Maynor Lowery, history professor at Emory University and member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
