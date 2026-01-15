The Battle of Hayes Pond

On a cold night in January 1958, hundreds of Native American men and women from the Lumbee Tribe showed up to a field in southeast North Carolina with one mission: to boot the KKK out of their community. The skirmish that followed would become an integral part of modern Lumbee identity and lore.

Featuring:

Jack Lowery, criminal defense lawyer and member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

Malinda Maynor Lowery, history professor at Emory University and member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

Links: