The Broadside

Exploring our supermarket in the woods

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST
The Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina are one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. The region is home to a whopping 4,000 species of plants and 2,000 species of fungi. And many of them are edible. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, some folks are embracing this nourishing supermarket in the woods by learning how to forage for wild food… and how not to poison yourself in the process.

  • Emily Cataneo, freelance journalist

Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
