Exploring our supermarket in the woods

The Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina are one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. The region is home to a whopping 4,000 species of plants and 2,000 species of fungi. And many of them are edible. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, some folks are embracing this nourishing supermarket in the woods by learning how to forage for wild food… and how not to poison yourself in the process.

Emily Cataneo, freelance journalist

