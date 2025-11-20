The curious case of George Masa

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian Trail form the backbone of the eastern portion of the US National Parks system. Together, they welcome 15 million visitors every year. But they likely wouldn't exist as we know them today, if it weren't for the work of a pioneering photographer in North Carolina named George Masa. This week, we find out how an immigrant from Japan became the eyes of the American conservation movement and unearth the dark secrets that motivated his life’s work.

Featuring:

Paul Bonesteel, documentary filmmaker and co-author of the book George Masa: A Life Reimagined

Mami Kikuchi, researcher and translator

Links: