The curious case of George Masa

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian Trail form the backbone of the eastern portion of the US National Parks system. Together, they welcome 15 million visitors every year. But they likely wouldn't exist as we know them today, if it weren't for the work of a pioneering photographer in North Carolina named George Masa. This week, we find out how an immigrant from Japan became the eyes of the American conservation movement and unearth the dark secrets that motivated his life’s work.

Featuring:

  • Paul Bonesteel, documentary filmmaker and co-author of the book George Masa: A Life Reimagined
  • Mami Kikuchi, researcher and translator

Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
