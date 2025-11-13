Where have all the Black farmers gone?

A little over a hundred years ago, there was an abundance of Black farmers in the U.S., and the vast majority of them farmed in the South. But today, less than 2% of farmers are Black, and what was once a flourishing vocation in Black America has now become something of a novelty. Yet despite decades of decline and documented discrimination, Black farmers are finding ways to thrive as they inspire the next generation of growers.

Featuring:



Shirlette Ammons, creator of the podcast series Tending

Aallyah Wright, rural issues reporter for Capital B News

Links:

