The Broadside

A healthcare storm is coming

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
When the sprawling federal tax and spending law known as the Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law in July, a countdown began. That’s because the bill included major changes and cuts to Medicaid funding that are set to go into effect in just a little over a year. Now, dozens of state legislatures across the country are trying to navigate the early political and health policy fallout. And in North Carolina, all eyes are on one vulnerable group: rural healthcare providers.

Featuring:

  • Nick de la Canal, host and reporter for WFAE in Charlotte, NC
  • Donny Lambeth, North Carolina State Representative

Links:

The Broadside
