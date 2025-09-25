A healthcare storm is coming

When the sprawling federal tax and spending law known as the Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law in July, a countdown began. That’s because the bill included major changes and cuts to Medicaid funding that are set to go into effect in just a little over a year. Now, dozens of state legislatures across the country are trying to navigate the early political and health policy fallout. And in North Carolina, all eyes are on one vulnerable group: rural healthcare providers.

Featuring:

Nick de la Canal, host and reporter for WFAE in Charlotte, NC

Donny Lambeth, North Carolina State Representative

