Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The Broadside

The rock that runs the world

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:16 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The tiny mountain town of Spruce Pine, North Carolina is the site of the single biggest source of ultra high purity quartz in the world. It’s a vital component in the manufacturing process of semiconductors for computers and solar panels. In fact, the mine in Spruce Pine is quite possibly the most important mineral extraction site on the planet. Because we don’t have a backup.

Featuring:

  • Alan Schabilion, owner of Emerald Village in Spruce Pine, NC
  • Ed Conway, author of Material World: The Six Raw Minerals That Shape Modern Civilization

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jerad Walker
Latest Episodes