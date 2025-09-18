The rock that runs the world

The tiny mountain town of Spruce Pine, North Carolina is the site of the single biggest source of ultra high purity quartz in the world. It’s a vital component in the manufacturing process of semiconductors for computers and solar panels. In fact, the mine in Spruce Pine is quite possibly the most important mineral extraction site on the planet. Because we don’t have a backup.

Featuring:

Alan Schabilion, owner of Emerald Village in Spruce Pine, NC

Ed Conway, author of Material World: The Six Raw Minerals That Shape Modern Civilization

Links: