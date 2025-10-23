Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

How the synthesizer became Southern

By Saleem Reshamwala,
Jerad Walker
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
North Carolina is home to one of the oldest electronic music traditions in the world. From synthesizer builders in Asheville to Grammy-nominated musicians in Durham, the state’s small but influential scene remains healthy. But how did it come to be? This week, we go on a strange trip through the early days of electronic music in America, and find out how the synthesizer became an unlikely Southern instrument.

Featuring:

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
  • Check out more audio and video work from Broadside contributor Saleem Reshamwala here.
Saleem Reshamwala
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
