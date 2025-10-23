How the synthesizer became Southern
North Carolina is home to one of the oldest electronic music traditions in the world. From synthesizer builders in Asheville to Grammy-nominated musicians in Durham, the state’s small but influential scene remains healthy. But how did it come to be? This week, we go on a strange trip through the early days of electronic music in America, and find out how the synthesizer became an unlikely Southern instrument.
Featuring:
- Suzi Analogue, musician
- Michelle Moog-Koussa, co-founder of the Bob Moog Foundation
- Tony Rolando, synthesizer builder and owner of Make Noise
- Nick Sanborn, musician and member of Sylvan Esso
Links:
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.
- Check out more audio and video work from Broadside contributor Saleem Reshamwala here.