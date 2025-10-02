Cherokee footpaths of the Appalachian Trail

This week, we’re sharing an episode by our friends at Common Land. It’s a podcast that explores the history, science and politics behind the creation of protected lands in America.

Season two focuses entirely on the Appalachian Trail. It follows documentarian Matt Podolsky as he attempts to thru-hike the 2200-mile journey with his 65-year-old mom. Along the way, Matt shares stories of remarkable people, surprising history, and the modern challenges facing the Appalachian Trail — all as the iconic footpath marked its 100th anniversary.

This is the second episode from that series, which was produced by The Wild Lens Collective in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio. It’s called Trailnames and Cherokee footpaths. And it takes place almost entirely in our home state – North Carolina. In it, Matt hikes some of the ancient Native American footpaths that overlap with the Appalachian Trail.

We hope you enjoy this walk in the woods.

