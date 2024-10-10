Hurricanes, helicopters and how we help
Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeast and brought unprecedented flooding to the mountains of western North Carolina. Helene is a devastating example of climate change’s impact on places like Appalachia, a region that poses unique challenges for relief and recovery.
Featuring:
- Jay Price, Military Reporter at WUNC and The American Homefront Project
- Katie Myers, Climate Reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio and Grist
Links:
- Follow Jay's reporting at WUNC
- Follow Katie's reporting at Blue Ridge Public Radio
- You can find a transcript of this episode here.