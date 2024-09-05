Is this the death of DEI?
Over the past decade, universities across America embraced DEI policies. The University of North Carolina System enacted its own in 2019. After the racial justice protests of 2020, more schools across the country rushed to embrace efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. But then… came the backlash.
- Brianna Atkinson, WUNC's higher education reporter
