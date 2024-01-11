Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

EVs are reshaping the South one small town at a time

Published January 11, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Stanton, Tennessee -- population 400 -- is getting ready to welcome a Ford auto-manufacturing campus that will employ 6,000 people. And with it, prosperity and some serious growing pains. This one small town is a microcosm of the powerful new economics at play in states throughout the American South.

Featuring:

  • Nora Eckert, Auto Industry Reporter at The Wall Street Journal

Links:

The Broadside
Latest Episodes