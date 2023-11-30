How one state could be a test case for tackling the opioid crisis
Recent litigation to hold drug makers accountable for the opioid epidemic has led to settlements totaling $50 billion that are being distributed to state governments throughout the United States. We explore some of the potential solutions in our home state of North Carolina and find why its hyper local model for distributing funds could be a compelling test case for tackling the crisis nationwide.
Featuring:
- Jason deBruyn, Health Reporter at North Carolina Public Radio
Links:
- Check out Jason’s reporting on the distribution of opioid settlement funds. His work was part of a joint state-wide project with contributions from fellow public radio reporters Ben Schachtman at WHQR, Helen Chickering, Lilly Knoepp and Laura Lee at BPR, April Laissle at WFDD, and Kenneth Lee, Jr. at WFAE.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.