Season 1 Highlight: Latina Converts

Guests Kathia Guerrero and Shirley Puente are Mexican and Peruvian converts to Islam. In this excerpt from the first season, we discuss what drew them to the faith, how they maintain their Latina identity with their Muslim identity, and how they discovered a bigger Latinx convert community than they expected.
Yasmin Bendaas grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in an Iranian-Algerian household, which was less confusing than it could have been. She studied anthropology at Wake Forest University and science & medical journalism at UNC Chapel Hill. The most meaningful work she’s completed has been in Algeria with reporting for AlJazeera, Reuters and the Pulitzer Center. Breaking from straight news, Yasmin now works at ICON as a proposal writer for global clinical trials. She couldn’t have made this podcast without the contributions of the people listed here. You can follow her @yasminbendaas.