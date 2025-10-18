'No Kings' protests against Trump bring a street party vibe to cities in Triangle, NC, and nation

Protesting the direction of the country under President Donald Trump, people gathered Saturday in the nation's capital and communities big and small across the U.S. for "No Kings" demonstrations that the president's Republican Party disparaged as "Hate America" rallies.

In the Triangle, protests were held in Hillsborough, Carrboro, Durham, Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Wake Forest, Clayton, Pittsboro, Louisburg, and Sanford. Below are pictures taken at the event in Clayton

1 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_1.jpg (From left) Kathy Butler, Bill Butler, Barb Baker and Mark Gillespie hold signs at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 2 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_22.jpg Ron Penny and Ron Penny Jr. at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 3 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_3.jpg Ronnie Shea wears a frog costume at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 4 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_36.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 5 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_35.jpg Protestors hold signs and cheer as a car supporting their cause drives past at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 6 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_34.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 7 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_33.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 8 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_32.jpg Nikki and David Elshiemer hold signs and have their photo taken at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 9 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_31.jpg Protestors march through downtown at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 10 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_30.jpg Protestors march through downtown at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 11 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_28.jpg A Trump supporter drives by with Trump flags on his car and heckles protestors at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 12 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_27.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 13 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_26.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 14 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_25.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 15 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_24.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 16 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_23.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 17 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_21.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 18 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_20.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 19 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_19.jpg Brian Blank, organizer of the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC, speaks to the audience atop a ladder. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 20 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_18.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 21 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_17.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 22 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_16.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 23 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_14.jpg Catherine Bythewood leads the audience in chants at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 24 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_15.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 25 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_13.jpg Protestors hold signs and chant at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 26 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_12.jpg Marcia Everett leads a song at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 27 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_11.jpg Signage at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 28 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_10.jpg Lauren, Adelyn, Sophia and Jonathan Brereton at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 29 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_9.jpg Michael and Karyn French at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 30 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_8.jpg A frog protestor and ladder with “No Kings” signage and American flags at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 31 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_7.jpg Mary and Brian Blank run Indivisible Johnston County and organized the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 32 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_6.jpg Moms Demand Action have a booth at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 33 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_5.jpg A sign reading “Unpaid and Unafraid” at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 34 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_4.jpg Protestors brought signs at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC 35 of 35 — NO KINGS CLAYTON OCT25_2.jpg Attendees take selfies together at the No Kings rally in Clayton, NC. Matt Ramey / For WUNC

With signs such as "Nothing is more patriotic than protesting" or "Resist Fascism," in many places the events looked more like a street party. There were marching bands, a huge banner with the U.S. Constitution's "We The People" preamble that people could sign, and demonstrators wearing inflatable costumes, particularly frogs, which have emerged as a sign of resistance in Portland, Oregon.

It was the third mass mobilization since Trump's return to the White House and came against the backdrop of a government shutdown that not only has closed federal programs and services but is testing the core balance of power, as an aggressive executive confronts Congress and the courts in ways that protest organizers warn are a slide toward authoritarianism.

Trump himself was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"They say they're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Trump said in a Fox News interview that aired early Friday, before he departed for a $1 million-per-plate MAGA Inc. fundraiser at his club.

Later Friday a Trump campaign social media account mocked the protests by posting a computer-generated video of the president clothed like a monarch, wearing a crown and waving from a balcony.

Nationwide demonstrations

People packed into New York City's Times Square, Boston Common and Chicago's Grant Park; outside state capitols in Tennessee and Indiana and a courthouse in Billings, Montana; and at hundreds of smaller public spaces. More than 2,600 rallies were planned on the day, organizers said.

Many protesters were angered by attacks on their motives. In Washington, Brian Reymann said being called a terrorist all week by Republicans was "pathetic."

"This is America. I disagree with their politics, but I don't believe that they don't love this country," Reymann said, carrying a large U.S. flag. "I believe they are misguided. I think they are power-hungry."

More than 1,500 people gathered in Birmingham, Alabama, evoking and openly citing the city's history of protests and the critical role it played in the Civil Rights Movement two generations ago.

"It just feels like we're living in an America that I don't recognize," said Jessica Yother, a mother of four. She and other protesters said they felt camaraderie by gathering in a state where Trump won nearly 65% of the vote last November.

"It was so encouraging," Yother said. "I walked in and thought, 'Here are my people.'"

In San Francisco hundreds of people spelled out "No Kings" and other phrases with their bodies on Ocean Beach. Salt Lake City demonstrators gathered outside the Utah State Capitol to share messages of hope and healing after a protester was fatally shot during the city's first "No Kings" march in June.

Organizers hope to build opposition movement

"Big rallies like this give confidence to people who have been sitting on the sidelines but are ready to speak up," Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said in an interview with The Associated Press.

While protests earlier this year — against Elon Musk's cuts and Trump's military parade — drew crowds, organizers say this one is uniting the opposition. Top Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders are joining what organizers view as an antidote to Trump's actions, from the administration's clampdown on free speech to its military-style immigration raids.

"We're here because we love America," Sanders said, addressing the crowd from a stage in Washington. He said the American experiment is "in danger" under Trump but insisted, "We the people will rule."

The national march against Trump and Musk this spring had 1,300 registered locations, while the first "No Kings" day in June registered 2,100.

Republican critics denounce the demonstrations

Republicans sought to portray protesters as far outside the mainstream and a prime reason for the government shutdown, now in its 18th day.

From the White House to Capitol Hill, GOP leaders called them "communists" and "Marxists." They said Democratic leaders including Schumer are beholden to the far-left flank and willing to keep the government shut to appease those liberal forces.

"I encourage you to watch — we call it the Hate America rally — that will happen Saturday," said House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

"Let's see who shows up for that," Johnson said, listing groups including "antifa types," people who "hate capitalism" and "Marxists in full display."

Many demonstrators, in response, said they were meeting such hyperbole with humor, noting that Trump often leans heavily on theatrics such as claiming that cities he sends troops to are war zones.

"So much of what we've seen from this administration has been so unserious and silly that we have to respond with the same energy," said Glen Kalbaugh, a Washington protester who wore a wizard hat and held a sign with a frog on it.

New York police reported no arrests during the city's protests.

Democrats try to regain their footing amid shutdown

Democrats have refused to vote on legislation that would reopen the government as they demand funding for health care. Republicans say they are willing to discuss the issue later, only after the government reopens.

The situation is a potential turnaround from just six months ago, when Democrats and their allies were divided and despondent. Schumer in particular was berated by his party for allowing an earlier government funding bill to sail through the Senate without using it to challenge Trump.

"What we are seeing from the Democrats is some spine," said Ezra Levin, a co-founder of Indivisible, a key organizing group. "The worst thing the Democrats could do right now is surrender."

