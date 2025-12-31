North Carolina health officials identify state's second measles case of 2025

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced a case of measles on Wednesday in a child in Polk County. It's the second case in the state this year and the first related to an outbreak in South Carolina.

According to NCDHHS, the child was unvaccinated and had spent time in Spartanburg. They developed symptoms before Christmas and have recovered. Those who may have been exposed will be contacted by health officials.

Symptoms of a measles infection may include high fever, cough, and a red, raised rash. The first measles case in North Carolina this year occurred in June and involved international travel.

