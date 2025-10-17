Where 'No Kings' protests are happening across the Triangle this weekend

This Saturday, nine "No Kings" rallies are taking place across the Triangle to protest the policies of the Trump Administration.

It’s the second “No Kings” protest and third mass movement against the administration this year. It also comes as National Guard troops have been deployed in several cities across the U.S.

This time, the rally in Raleigh, organized by 50501 NC, will take place on Capitol Boulevard. Organizers told the News and Observer that downtown Raleigh is too small to hold the large number of attendees they are expecting.

Here's when and where those demonstrations are expected to take place on Oct. 18:

Orange County



Hillsborough: Orange County Historical Courthouse, 11a.m. to 12 p.m.

Carrboro Town Commons, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Durham County



Durham Central Park, 2 to 4 p.m.

Wake County



Raleigh: Capital Blvd. (between Oak Forest Rd and Old Wake Forest Rd), 12 to 3 p.m.

Cary: 110 SE Maynard Rd. (near Greenwood Baptist Church), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Apex Town Hall, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wake Forest: Centennial Plaza, 2 to 4 p.m.

Clayton Town Square, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Chatham County

