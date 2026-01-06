0:01:00

Meet the Mayors: Canton’s Zeb Smathers says Helene relief is taking too long, and shares his hopes for 2026

Efforts are still underway to rebuild roads, bridges, and parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina. The mayor of Canton wants to make sure his town in the Southern Appalachian Mountains is not forgotten. Meet Zeb Smathers – the long-time Mayor of Canton and his fight to make sure his community is rebuilt after Helene.

Zeb Smathers, Mayor of Canton since November 2017, attorney at Smathers and Smathers Attorneys At Law

0:33:00

2026 resolutions: thinking big about family

We’re starting off 2026 with a series of interviews with some of the big thinkers in our own backyard: about their resolutions and community-level solutions to help frame up the new year. First up, a conversation about family formation.

Karen Guzzo, family demographer, sociology professor at UNC-Chapel Hill and Director of the Carolina Population Center