The mushy guts and glory of giant pumpkins
Ways To Subscribe
The North Carolina State Fair is the biggest event of its kind in the South. Every October, nearly a million visitors flock to Raleigh in search of fried food and carnival fun. And while everyone loves a good funnel cake… each year, one section of the fair is by far the most popular: the giant pumpkin exhibit. This week, we dig into the mushy guts and glory of competitive giant pumpkin growing and find out what it takes to harvest a champion.
Featuring:
- Jonathan Schultheis, horticultural science professor at North Carolina State University
- Randy Collins, Graham County Extension Director (N.C. Cooperative Extension)
- Susie Zuerner, giant pumpkin grower
- Sam Jenkins, giant pumpkin grower