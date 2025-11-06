Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The Broadside

The mushy guts and glory of giant pumpkins

By Jerad Walker,
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:57 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The North Carolina State Fair is the biggest event of its kind in the South. Every October, nearly a million visitors flock to Raleigh in search of fried food and carnival fun. And while everyone loves a good funnel cake… each year, one section of the fair is by far the most popular: the giant pumpkin exhibit. This week, we dig into the mushy guts and glory of competitive giant pumpkin growing and find out what it takes to harvest a champion.

Featuring:

  • Jonathan Schultheis, horticultural science professor at North Carolina State University
  • Randy Collins, Graham County Extension Director (N.C. Cooperative Extension)
  • Susie Zuerner, giant pumpkin grower
  • Sam Jenkins, giant pumpkin grower
The Broadside
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jerad Walker
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Latest Episodes