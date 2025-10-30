Why our energy crisis runs through a gas pipeline

Driven by unprecedented energy demand from data centers, the US is in the midst of one of the biggest energy infrastructure expansions of all-time. For many energy companies, the solution to this crisis runs through natural gas pipelines in places like Rockingham County, North Carolina. But does it come with a price?

Featuring:

Celeste Gracia, environment reporter for WUNC

Ben Lefebvre, deputy energy editor for POLITICO



Links: