The Broadside

Why our energy crisis runs through a gas pipeline

By Charlie Shelton-Ormond,
Jerad Walker
Published October 30, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Driven by unprecedented energy demand from data centers, the US is in the midst of one of the biggest energy infrastructure expansions of all-time. For many energy companies, the solution to this crisis runs through natural gas pipelines in places like Rockingham County, North Carolina. But does it come with a price?

Featuring:

  • Celeste Gracia, environment reporter for WUNC
  • Ben Lefebvre, deputy energy editor for POLITICO 

Links:

  • You can read Celeste’s reporting on MVP Southgate here.
  • Check out more of Ben’s reporting here.
The Broadside
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
