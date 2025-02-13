The hunt for a long-lost musical masterpiece (Revisited)

To celebrate Black History Month, we're revisiting one of our favorite episodes from last year.

Perhaps more than any other artform, the 20th century was shaped by jazz. And piano player and composer Mary Lou Williams was there at nearly every turn. In recent years, historians have documented and dissected her career and its big impact on American music. But the final chapter of her life—spent teaching at Duke University—was shrouded in mystery. Until now.

Special thanks to Chris Pattishall for writing and performing the score for this episode.

Featuring:



Anthony Kelley, Professor of the Practice of Music at Duke University

Verena Mösenbichler-Bryant, Chair of the Music Department at Duke University

Tammy Kernodle, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Music at Miami University

Chris Pattishall, Grammy-nominated piano player and composer

