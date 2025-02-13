Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Show your love for WUNC during our February Fund Drive!
The Broadside

The hunt for a long-lost musical masterpiece (Revisited)

Published February 13, 2025 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

To celebrate Black History Month, we're revisiting one of our favorite episodes from last year.

Perhaps more than any other artform, the 20th century was shaped by jazz. And piano player and composer Mary Lou Williams was there at nearly every turn. In recent years, historians have documented and dissected her career and its big impact on American music. But the final chapter of her life—spent teaching at Duke University—was shrouded in mystery. Until now.

Special thanks to Chris Pattishall for writing and performing the score for this episode.

Featuring:

  • Anthony Kelley, Professor of the Practice of Music at Duke University
  • Verena Mösenbichler-Bryant, Chair of the Music Department at Duke University
  • Tammy Kernodle, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Music at Miami University
  • Chris Pattishall, Grammy-nominated piano player and composer

Links:

  • Watch the Duke Wind Symphony perform Mary Lou Williams’ “History” here.
  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
The Broadside
Latest Episodes