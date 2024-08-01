Love found while ‘chasing the light’
Ways To Subscribe
Cheryl Shelton-Roberts and her husband Bruce deeply admired North Carolina’s lighthouses. They worked for years to preserve the revered structures. Meanwhile, their relationship blossomed into a love story unlike any other.
This episode is an adaptation of a story that originally appeared in Our State magazine.
Featuring:
- Cheryl Shelton-Roberts, co-founder of the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society and former schoolteacher.
Links:
- Check out “Chasing the Light” in Our State here.