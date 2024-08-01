Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Love found while ‘chasing the light’

By Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Cheryl Shelton-Roberts and her husband Bruce deeply admired North Carolina’s lighthouses. They worked for years to preserve the revered structures. Meanwhile, their relationship blossomed into a love story unlike any other.

This episode is an adaptation of a story that originally appeared in Our State magazine.

Featuring:

  • Cheryl Shelton-Roberts, co-founder of the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society and former schoolteacher. 

Links:

  • Check out “Chasing the Light” in Our State here.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
