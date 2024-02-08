Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Broadside

Craft beer’s emerging Southern flavor

Published February 8, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

In the last decade, the craft industry’s boom has steadily spread across Southern states. There are now thousands of breweries in the region (400 alone in our home state of North Carolina). But what exactly is a Southern beer?

Featuring:

  • Sean Lily Wilson, Founder of Fullsteam Brewery in Durham, NC
  • Tinu Diver, Documentary Filmmaker
  • Owen Racer, Freelance Journalist
  • Todd Boera, Co-founder and Creative Director of Flora Fonta Brewery in Nebo, NC
The Broadside
Latest Episodes