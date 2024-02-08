Craft beer’s emerging Southern flavor
In the last decade, the craft industry’s boom has steadily spread across Southern states. There are now thousands of breweries in the region (400 alone in our home state of North Carolina). But what exactly is a Southern beer?
Featuring:
- Sean Lily Wilson, Founder of Fullsteam Brewery in Durham, NC
- Tinu Diver, Documentary Filmmaker
- Owen Racer, Freelance Journalist
- Todd Boera, Co-founder and Creative Director of Flora Fonta Brewery in Nebo, NC