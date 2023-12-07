Millions across the South can’t trust their tap water
The water supply for millions of people across the South has serious problems. Many of these folks live in majority Black cities like Jackson, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee. Billions in federal funds were recently allocated to help fix cities' poor water quality, but will it be enough? Join us as we tap into the water across the region and learn what it’ll take to clean it up.
Featuring:
- Adam Mahoney, Climate and Environment Reporter at Capital B
Links: