A smoking gun or courtroom theater? Lawmaker testimony undermines his own prior statements
Judges heard arguments this week over whether North Carolina’s new Congressional and Legislative districts are unconstitutional and should be struck down. Meanwhile, Republican legislative leaders offered a hint that Medicaid expansion could receive serious consideration at the General Assembly later this year. Host Jeff Tiberii reviews the week in North Carolina politics with Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch and Mitch Kokai from the John Locke Foundation.