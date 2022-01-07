Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics Podcast Social Logo 4500x4500 Copy
WUNC Politics

A smoking gun or courtroom theater? Lawmaker testimony undermines his own prior statements

Published January 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST
politics politics podcast logo

Judges heard arguments this week over whether North Carolina’s new Congressional and Legislative districts are unconstitutional and should be struck down. Meanwhile, Republican legislative leaders offered a hint that Medicaid expansion could receive serious consideration at the General Assembly later this year. Host Jeff Tiberii reviews the week in North Carolina politics with Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch and Mitch Kokai from the John Locke Foundation.

WUNC PoliticsRedistrictingNCPOLMedicaid Expansion
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
