Cared: The Last Decades Of Our Lives
More Americans are living into their 90s and 100s than ever before, and it blows Anita's mind that so few people are talking about it! She meets a 94-year-old man who opens up about the changes in his romantic, platonic, and familial relationships, and his two kids join to share their perspectives. Plus, a woman in her 70s introduces Anita to an innovative model for combating social isolation in your senior years.
Meet the Guests:
- Charles Owens, a 94-year-old man living in North Carolina, talks about friendships, love, assisted living and saying goodbye to your waffle iron in old age
- Eddie Owens and Rosa Rouse, Charles' adult children, talk about how their relationship with their father has shifted in the later decades of his life and how they supported him through the changes
- Madeline Franklin, executive director of STL Village in St. Louis, talks about the "village" model that helps adults age in place
Dig Deeper:
Learn more about the broader Village Movement HERE
Read the transcript | Review the podcast