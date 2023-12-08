Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Cared: The Last Decades Of Our Lives

By Gabriela Glueck,
Kaia FindlayAnita Rao
Published December 8, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
An illustration of a scrapbook featuring four photos of an older white man, who is bald, has a beard and wears glasses. In the photos clockwise from upper right photo: an older white woman hugs the man from behind; the man in front of a big house and trees talking with a Black man; the man with a young girl blowing out candles on a chocolate birthday cake that says ‘95’; the man sitting at a picnic table playing bridge with two other old white men. At the top of the scrapbook pages is the word ‘Cared’ in purple.
Charnel Hunter

More Americans are living into their 90s and 100s than ever before, and it blows Anita's mind that so few people are talking about it! She meets a 94-year-old man who opens up about the changes in his romantic, platonic, and familial relationships, and his two kids join to share their perspectives. Plus, a woman in her 70s introduces Anita to an innovative model for combating social isolation in your senior years.

Meet the Guests:

  • Charles Owens, a 94-year-old man living in North Carolina, talks about friendships, love, assisted living and saying goodbye to your waffle iron in old age
  • Eddie Owens and Rosa Rouse, Charles' adult children, talk about how their relationship with their father has shifted in the later decades of his life and how they supported him through the changes
  • Madeline Franklin, executive director of STL Village in St. Louis, talks about the "village" model that helps adults age in place

Dig Deeper:

Learn more about the broader Village Movement HERE

Gabriela Glueck
Gabriela Glueck is a producer for Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, health and relationships.
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
