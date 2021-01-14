Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Embattled: Trans Troops On A Mission For Equality

Anita says all the time "what's personal is political." So, she's interested to see how a new presidential administration will affect the ability of transgender Americans to serve in the U.S. military, which has long suffered from barriers to equity for troops and veterans from marginalized communities.

  

Episode transcript available here.

Watch "Uneven Battlefield," a live event sponsored by WUNC's American Homefront project to meet more people working toward fair treatment and equity for all U.S. military troops and veterans.

Embodied PodcastEmbodied PodcastTransgenderTransgender RightsMilitarygender dysphoriaBree FramSamson GibbsSpartaBiden administrationTrump AdministrationtransphobiaLGBTQ
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
