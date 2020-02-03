LISTEN: Iowa Caucuses Live Coverage

The first U.S. presidential contest of the 2020 election begins Monday night with results from the Iowa caucuses coming in throughout the evening.

For nearly half a century, the Iowa caucuses have kicked off the presidential primary and caucus season with the potential to shape the 11-candidate field right as the election enters full swing.

That said, with a population of around 3 million people and only about 16%of the state population coming out to caucus in 2016, a very small number of people have a significant amount of power tonight.

Looking at the numbers, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads in the polls followed closely by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Not far behind Biden trials Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

What's more, Iowans often decide who they are supporting late. As of mid-Jan., a Monmouth University poll found that less than half of Iowans planning to caucus had "firmly" made up their mind about how they would be supporting.

