Charlotte protest calls for accountability after ICE shooting of U.S. citizen

Hundreds of people gathered at First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte Thursday evening to protest the killing on Wednesday of a U.S. citizen by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

Protesters held signs reading “ICE out for good” and “end the war on immigrants." They said the shooting of Renee Nicole Good epitomizes broader concerns about the use of force by federal immigration authorities.

Federal officials say an ICE agent acted in self-defense, a claim protesters here disputed.

Asha Patel of PSL Charlotte, who helped organize the protest, said the incident reflects what she described as a broader pattern of enforcement.

“We are seeing through this that this current administration and ICE will unleash violence on anyone who takes a stand against this deportation machine and this crackdown,” Patel said.

Protesters said the incident has heightened fear and anger in immigrant communities across the country, including in Charlotte.